Chatham, N.Y.: Author Nancy Castaldo discusses water crisis

The Friends of the Chatham Public Library will present award-winning science author Nancy F. Castaldo, who will discuss her latest book, "When the World Runs Dry: Earth’s Water in Crisis," at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 15, in the Chatham Middle School library, located on Woodbridge Avenue next door to the public library.
Water issues are at the forefront as the Chatham Public Library celebrates Earth Month/Day in April. In her book, Castaldo brings readers on a journey from Flint, Michigan, to Hoosick Falls, and from Iran to Cape Town, South Africa, to explore all the ways the Earth’s water supply is in danger.
Castaldo's talk includes a Q&A session and copies of the book will be available for purchase thanks to the Chatham Bookstore. This event is part of the Friends of the Chatham Public Library's ongoing Author & Artist Series.