Stockbridge: Author talk with Elie Wiesel biographer

Jewish Federation of the Berkshires and Stockbridge Library are sponsoring an author talk by Joseph Berger, reporter and editor for The New York Times for over 30 years, who will speak about his new book, "Elie Wiesel: Confronting the Silence," at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27, at First Congregational Church, 4 Main St.
Berger will present an intimate look at Wiesel, author of the seminal Holocaust memoir "Night" and recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize.
Books will be available for purchase or bring your own copy for signing by the author.
Registration is required via the community calendar at jewishberkshires.org or tinyurl.com/ycykstk7.