Richmond: Author to discuss biographical memoir

Judy White Staber of Chatham, N.Y., will read from and discuss her latest book at 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, at the Richmond Free Public Library as part of the library’s Lively World Series.
The book, “Rise Above It, Darling,” tells the story of actress and director Joan White and offers more than a glimpse into the life of her daughter, Judy Staber.
Using her mother’s scrapbooks, Staber has presented her mother’s theatrical career in detail but interspersed the biography with what the daughter of a theater-focused actress was doing in the meantime, basically without a mother.
The Lively World Series honors of the late Milton Bass, novelist, theater critic and long-time resident of Richmond. Refreshments will be served and attendees are asked to wear masks.
The program is free. Information: Library at 413-553-7795.