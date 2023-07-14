Authors Guild’s WIT Festival registration opens this month

The Authors Guild Foundation opens registration on Monday for sponsors and members of its Giving Society for its Words, Ideas, and Thinkers Festival — known as the WIT Festival — which returns to the Berkshires the weekend of Sept. 21-23.
From Shakespeare & Company in Lenox, the WIT Festival showcases historians, journalists, novelists, biographers, poets, editors and scholars in thought-provoking conversations on AI, indigenous community, parenting, the political landscape and more.
“Changing the Narrative” is the theme of this year’s festival; its goal is the understanding of critical issues, the celebration of America’s literary culture and the amplification of new voices and perspectives.
WIT Festival panel discussions are free and open to the public. Seating is limited and registration is required.
Members of the Authors Guild Foundation Giving Society can register Monday for individual sessions and purchase tickets to dinners with WIT Festival speakers and other special guests. Registration opens to the public on Monday, July 31.
Visit authorsguild.org/event/wit-festival for more information.
Joining the Giving Society allows one to get early registration and preferential seating. To join, visit authorsguild.org/foundation/giving-society.
The 2023 WIT Festival sessions include Jane Smiley in conversation with Jennie Kassanoff on “Politics and Prose”; Margaret Verble in conversation with Morgan Talty on “Who Are NDNs, Anyway? And Why Does It Matter?”; Jonathan Taplin in conversation with Mary Rasenberger: “The End of Reality: AI, Crypto, and the Metaverse.”
Also, Emma Straub in conversation with Maya Shanbhag Lang: “Parents on Paper”; Rita Dove in conversation with André Bernard: “Playlist for the Apocalypse”; Michael Cunningham in conversation with Roxana Robinson: “Mrs. Dalloway at 98”; Isaac Fitzgerald in conversation with Saeed Jones: “Memoir and Memory”; Patrick Radden Keefe in conversation with Daniel Zalewski: “The Cult of Secrecy”; and Martin Baron in conversation with Stacy Schiff: “The Present, the Past, and the Historical Record.”
The Authors Guild is the nation’s oldest and largest professional organization for published writers.