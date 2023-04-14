Western Mass.: Autism conference registration open

Autism Connections, the western Massachusetts autism center serving families and individuals in Berkshire, Franklin, Hampshire, and Hampden counties, is hosting its 32nd annual Autism Conference from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. April 27 in person at the Sheraton Springfield Monarch Place Hotel and online through Socio/Webex Events.
The schedule includes keynote speakers Jennifer O’Toole, the autism expert on Netflix’s “Love on the Spectrum US,” and Andrew Arboe, founder of Driving with Autism, which specializes in helping autistic drivers and their families pursue driving as a transportation option.
Morning and afternoon breakout sessions led by regional experts focus on topics such as early diagnosis, college, transitioning to adult services, sexuality, and job seeking.
New this year for in-person attendees is a sensory room offering quiet space with dim lighting away from the commotion of the conference.
For more information and to register, visit autismconnectionsma.org/en/conference.