Berkshire County: Back-to-school supplies giveaway

The Berkshire Eagle has teamed up with Berkshire Money Management to give away free backpacks and school supplies on Thursday, Aug. 17, at three county locations, while supplies last. 

Drive-through pickups are scheduled from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at Berkshire Money Management, 161 Main St., Dalton; The Berkshire Eagle parking lot, 75 South Church St., Pittsfield; and the Family Resource Center, 141 West Ave., Great Barrington.

Backpacks may include pens, pencils, erasers, pencil sharpener, notebook, gluesticks, crayons, folder and a ruler.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

