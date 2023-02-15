Great Barrington: Backyard Beekeepers set meeting agenda

The February meeting of the Berkshire Backyard Beekeepers' Club will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, at Bard College at Simon's Rock in the Fisher Science & Academic Center auditorium, 84 Alford Road.
The club meets on the last Thursday of each month. New beekeepers and those interested in learning about beekeeping are welcome.
The meeting will focus on assuring that hive stores are adequate for honey bees to survive to the first nectar/pollen flow in spring, beekeeper equipment needs and basic new beekeeper education.