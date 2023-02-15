<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Great Barrington: Backyard Beekeepers set meeting agenda

The February meeting of the Berkshire Backyard Beekeepers' Club will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, at Bard College at Simon's Rock in the Fisher Science & Academic Center auditorium, 84 Alford Road.

The club meets on the last Thursday of each month. New beekeepers and those interested in learning about beekeeping are welcome.

The meeting will focus on assuring that hive stores are adequate for honey bees to survive to the first nectar/pollen flow in spring, beekeeper equipment needs and basic new beekeeper education.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Tags

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all