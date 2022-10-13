Barbara Becker, author of "Heartwood: The Art of Living with the End in Mind," will explore the blessings/gifts inherent in loss in a panel discussion from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, at the Church on the Hill Meeting House, 169 Main St.
The panel also includes the Rev. Eileen Mahoney, spiritual guide and former Hospice arts director; the Rev. Rich Hayes, Hospice chaplain; and Jane Salata, Hospice social worker. A question and answer session and book signing will follow the talk.
Becker and Mahoney will offer a workshop based on "Heartwood" from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, in the Church on the Hill Chapel, 55 Main St.
Participants will use meditation and drawing to identify and capture their experience so that they can live more fully in the present.
For more information and to register, visit greeningofthesoul.com/becker.