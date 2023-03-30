<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Great Barrington: Experience college at Curiosity Camp

Bard College at Simon’s Rock will host the third annual Curiosity Camp, a two-week exploration of college living and learning for students currently completing grades 9, 10 and 11, from July 16 to 29.  

Students will participate in Simon’s Rock’s signature Writing and Thinking Workshop along with a seminar, and arts and science courses to experience diverse academic offerings. Students live on campus in the college’s residence halls.

For more information and to register, visit tinyurl.com/24t22z24.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

