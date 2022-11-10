Great Barrington: College inaugurates Founder's Day lecture

Bard College at Simon’s Rock announces the inaugural Founder’s Day Lecture at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, in the McConnell Theater in the Daniel Arts Center. The lecture is open to the public. The event will also be livestreamed via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89381147004
Founder’s Day takes place each year on Nov. 16 to recognize the birthday of Simon's Rock founder Elizabeth "Betty" Blodgett Hall.
The keynote speaker is Joan Countryman, a former member of the Simon's Rock Board of Overseers. Her address, “Will the House Always Need an Overhaul?” references Hall’s essay, "The house of education needs overhaul: The theory behind Simon’s Rock," which Hall wrote in 1967 at the request of the National Association of Independent Schools.
More information about the Founder’s Day Lecture is available at simons-rock.edu/events.