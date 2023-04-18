<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Great Barrington: Explore early college at Discovery Day

Bard College at Simon’s Rock will host Discovery Day for prospective students from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at 84 Alford Road. The schedule includes a student panel, campus tour, sample class, and faculty panel.

Since Simon’s Rock is an early college, this is a unique look at the opportunity to leave high school after 10th or 11th grade.

Discovery Day offers a more in-depth exploration of Simon’s Rock’s academic and residential programs, professor mentorship and the admission and financial aid process.

Visit tinyurl.com/5fwd4kn4 to register.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Tags

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all