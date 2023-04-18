Great Barrington: Explore early college at Discovery Day

Bard College at Simon’s Rock will host Discovery Day for prospective students from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at 84 Alford Road. The schedule includes a student panel, campus tour, sample class, and faculty panel.
Since Simon’s Rock is an early college, this is a unique look at the opportunity to leave high school after 10th or 11th grade.
Discovery Day offers a more in-depth exploration of Simon’s Rock’s academic and residential programs, professor mentorship and the admission and financial aid process.
Visit tinyurl.com/5fwd4kn4 to register.