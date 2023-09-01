Great Barrington: College hosting inaugural Queer Leaders Vision Forum

The Bard Queer Leadership Project, which welcomed its first cohort of students this semester at Simon’s Rock, will host its inaugural Queer Leaders Vision Forum at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, in the McConnell Theater at the Daniel Arts Center on campus, and via Zoom.
Jim Fielding, author of "All Pride No Ego," and Schuyler Bailar, inspirational speaker and first openly transgender NCAA Division swimmer, will be in conversation with Provost John Weinstein and Carla Stephens, director of the Bard Queer Leadership Project.
This forum will mark the start of the Bard Queer Leadership’s school year and the first of many events to come for the BQLP.
The event is free and open to the public. The livestream can be accessed at us02web.zoom.us/j/83216412050.