Adams: BART enrolling for fall 2023

Berkshire Arts & Technology Charter Public School is accepting applications for grades 6-10 for the 2023-2024 school year.
The first enrollment deadline for fall 2023 is at noon Thursday, Feb. 23. The easiest way to apply is to visit bartcharter.schoolmint.com.
Interested families should note that the best way to secure a seat or a waitlist spot for the 2023-2024 school year is to apply before the Feb. 23 deadline.
More information on the school’s enrollment and lottery process can be found at bartcharter.org, or contact the school's enrollment team at 413-743-7311, ext. 732, or enrollment@bartcharter.org.