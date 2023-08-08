Adams: BART announces enrollment deadline

Berkshire Arts and Technology Charter Public School is accepting applications for students in grades 6 through 10 for the 2023-2024 school year until noon Thursday, Sept. 7.
Interested families should note that the best way to secure a seat, or a desirable waitlist spot for the 2023-2024 school year, is to apply before the Sept. 7 deadline. Visit bartcharter.schoolmint.com, call 413-743-7311, ext. 732, or email enrollment@bartcharter.org.
BART's first day of school is Aug. 22. A half-day orientation for grades 6 and 9 is scheduled for Aug. 21.
More information on the school’s enrollment and lottery process can be found at bartcharter.org.