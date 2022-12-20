Adams: BART enrolling new students

Berkshire Arts and Technology Charter Public School is accepting applications for students in grades 6 through 9 for the 2022-2023 school year and applications for grades 6-10 for the 2023-2024 school year.
The last enrollment deadline for the 2022-2023 school year for grades 6 through 9 is noon Thursday, Jan. 26. The easiest way to apply is to visit tinyurl.com/4xz4zvyz.
Applications for the 2023-2024 school year are open, the first enrollment deadline for the 2023-2024 school year is noon Thursday, Feb. 23. The easiest way to apply is to visit bartcharter.schoolmint.com.
Interested families should note that the best way to secure a seat or a desirable waitlist spot for the 2023-2024 school year is to apply before the Feb. 23 deadline.
For more information on the school’s enrollment and lottery process, visit bartcharter.org. Questions can be directed to 413-743-7311, ext. 732, or enrollment@bartcharter.org.