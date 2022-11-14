Adams: BART students earn Adams Scholarship

Thirteen Berkshire Arts & Technology Charter Public School students are recipients of the John and Abigail Adams Scholarship.
The scholarship is based on the student's high academic achievement on the 10th grade MCAS exams and entitles the recipient to credit toward tuition for up to eight semesters of undergraduate education at a Massachusetts state college or university.
This year’s recipients include Sheldon Alexander, Jacob Brown, Ivan Chen, Felee Davis, Isaac Huberdeau, Riley Jowett, Matthew Lizzo, Ranger McGinnis, Sawyer Moser, Ruby Pullaro-Clark, Ndey Touray, Matthew Weiskotten, and Giordan Zavatter.
To be eligible, students must score at the advanced level on one of the three Grade 10 Massachusetts Comprehensive Assessment System tests and score at the proficient level or higher on the remaining two MCAS tests.
Additionally, public charter school students must have combined scores from the three tests that place them in the top 25 percent of students at the school they attend or the district in which they reside.