Adams: Scholarship offered to BART graduates

Graduates of Berkshire Arts & Technology Charter Public School who have completed their first year of college are invited to apply for the Julia Bowen Bridge to College Scholarship of up to $1,000.
The scholarship fund was established in 2017 to honor Bowen, BART’s founding executive director. The BART Foundation created and manages the scholarship to provide financial assistance to select BART alumni through their college career.
The award does not need to be used for tuition.
Applications may be accessed at bit.ly/Bowen2023. The application deadline is May 19.