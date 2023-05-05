<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Adams: Scholarship offered to BART graduates

Graduates of Berkshire Arts & Technology Charter Public School who have completed their first year of college are invited to apply for the Julia Bowen Bridge to College Scholarship of up to $1,000.

The scholarship fund was established in 2017 to honor Bowen, BART’s founding executive director. The BART Foundation created and manages the scholarship to provide financial assistance to select BART alumni through their college career.

The award does not need to be used for tuition.

Applications may be accessed at bit.ly/Bowen2023. The application deadline is May 19.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

