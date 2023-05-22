Adams: BART student named Chang-Chavkin Scholar

Berkshire Arts and Technology Charter Public School recognizes rising senior Gianna Fosty as a Chang-Chavkin Scholar. Named after Arnie Chavkin and Laura Chang, the program helps first-generation college-bound students attend college and succeed.
Fosty is one of eight scholars this year, narrowed down from 50 candidates across 10 Berkshire County schools. She is the third BART student to receive this prestigious opportunity.
As a Chang-Chavkin scholar, Fosty will receive financial scholarships valued up to $15,000 annually for all years of her college experience, supplemental collegiate counseling, and wrap-around support while in college to help ensure graduation.