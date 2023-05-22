<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Adams: BART student named Chang-Chavkin Scholar

Berkshire Arts and Technology Charter Public School recognizes rising senior Gianna Fosty as a Chang-Chavkin Scholar. Named after Arnie Chavkin and Laura Chang, the program helps first-generation college-bound students attend college and succeed.

Fosty is one of eight scholars this year, narrowed down from 50 candidates across 10 Berkshire County schools. She is the third BART student to receive this prestigious opportunity.

As a Chang-Chavkin scholar, Fosty will receive financial scholarships valued up to $15,000 annually for all years of her college experience, supplemental collegiate counseling, and wrap-around support while in college to help ensure graduation.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Tags

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all