Guilderland, N.Y.: Exhibit explores New York & Berkshire baseball history

Baseball in the Berkshires, in cooperation with the Guilderland Public Library, will present a historical baseball exhibit titled “Bats Across the Border” from June 3 to 29 at the Guilderland Library, 2228 Western Ave., during library hours.

The multimedia exhibit of the history of baseball in neighboring Berkshire County will be spread throughout the library from the Helderberg room on the west end to the children’s section on the east end.

The Baseball in the Berkshires collection contains over 1,200 pieces, many of which will be utilized to tell this story. At the same time, New York State baseball history will be integrated to show how some of the history strands not only run parallel but are intertwined.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

