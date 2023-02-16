Berkshire County: Scholarships available for human services majors

Berkshire County Arc will award scholarships to high school seniors pursuing undergraduate education in the field of human services. Degree programs can include psychology, social work, special education, rehabilitation counseling, and related courses of study.
Selection of award winners will be based on prior involvement in activities with individuals with disabilities, potential to contribute to the field of human services, and academic achievement. An independent panel of community members select the winners and determine the award amounts.
Applications are available through high school guidance offices or by contacting the BCArc main office at 413-499-4241. The deadline for submission is March 24.