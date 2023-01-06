Pittsfield: BCC, Columbia-Greene Community College sign articulation agreement for Physical Therapist Assistant program

Berkshire Community College has signed an articulation agreement with Columbia-Greene Community College, located in Hudson, N.Y., for cooperation in BCC’s Physical Therapist Assistant program. In essence, the agreement allows Columbia-Greene students to transfer general education credits towards their PTA certificate, to be completed at BCC.
In addition to promoting the easy transition of qualified students from CGCC to BCC’s PTA program, the agreement is also designed to provide specific information for students who wish to pursue a degree in physical therapy; attract qualified students to CGCC and BCC; and encourage academic coordination and faculty/administrative interaction, including curricular exchanges between CGCC and BCC.
“We are excited to share in this agreement,” said Michele Darroch, BCC Physical Therapist Assistant Program coordinator. “While Columbia-Greene is about an hour away from us, BCC is the closest accredited PTA school to the CGCC campus. There is a great demand for therapists in the Hudson area, which includes a hospital, rehab facilities and outpatient clinics. We can help fill that need.”
Under the terms of the agreement, CGCC students who are accepted by BCC are guaranteed transfer of up to 33 credits, provided that they have earned a grade of C or better.
With an annual fall enrollment up to 20 students in BCC’s PTA program, the College accepts students on a rolling admissions basis and will accept CGCC' s NEXT Generation Accuplacer scores. Two seats within the PTA program will be held until June of the enrolling year for CGCC students who meet the matriculation requirements.
Visit berkshirecc.edu/pta for more information about the PTA program, admissions information, an application form, and the course catalog.