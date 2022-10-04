Learn how easy it is to apply to Berkshire Community College at one of three free virtual information sessions to be held in the month of October. Sessions are scheduled at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5; noon Monday, Oct. 17; and 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23.

The 30-minute information sessions, presented by admissions counselors on Zoom, are designed to familiarize prospective students with the application and registration process.

To register for a session, visit berkshirecc.edu/openhouse. Information: Admissions Office at 413-236-1636.

