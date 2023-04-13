Pittsfield: BCC reopening Paterson Field House

Berkshire Community College will reopen Paterson Field House on Monday, April 24, after completing substantial renovations to its heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems, and refinishing floors.
While renovations were delayed during the pandemic, Paterson served about 33,000 people receiving COVID-19 vaccines.
The Paterson Field House is an integral part of the Paterson Recreation Complex, which serves students, faculty, staff, and the greater Berkshire community.
The Field House maintains a fitness center, basketball court, turf field, two grass soccer fields, three adult outdoor tennis courts, two youth tennis courts, and a seasonal outdoor pool.
Hours of operation are 5:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. All facilities are open to the public during normal operating hours, providing their use does not interfere with college activities.
Recreational facilities are free for BCC students, faculty and staff. Memberships for the public are $23 per month or $230 per year, with a discounted rate of $18 per month or $180 per year for seniors, BCC alums and local first responders. Day passes are available for $7.
Outdoor spaces, including the Gene Dellea Turf Field and the Paul E. Raverta Tennis Complex, are available for rent. Additional spaces, including the basketball court, grass soccer fields and outdoor pool will become available for rent in June 2023.
For more information, email paterson@berkshirecc.edu or call 413-236-1670.