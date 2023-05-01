Pittsfield: BCC accepting PTA program applications

Berkshire Community College is accepting applications for entrance into its Physical Therapist Assistant program. About 20 students will be accepted into the fall 2023 cohort.
Physical therapist assistants work in diverse settings that include hospitals, private PT practices, community health agencies, schools, and more.
At BCC, PTA students can complete an associate degree program in as little as two years, at which time they may take the state licensure exam.
For more information, or to apply to the program, visit berkshirecc.edu/pta.