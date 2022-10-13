Berkshire Community College will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrating its new One Stop Enrollment Center at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, on BCC's main campus, 1350 West St.
The One Stop Enrollment Center is part of the One Stop Student Success project, initiated through a $5.5 million grant provided by Gov. Charlie Baker’s Capital Investment Plan for public higher education.
With a goal of streamlining BCC’s admissions and enrollment process, One Stop has consolidated the offices of admissions, advising, new student registration, financial services, and student records.
Attendees include Carol Gladstone, commissioner of the Division of Capital Asset Management and Maintenance for Massachusetts, BCC President Ellen Kennedy and distinguished guests.
In addition to the new One Stop space, BCC will also showcase the college's recently renovated spaces. Refreshments will be served.
The event is free and open to the public. To RSVP, visit berkshirecc.edu/ribboncutting.