Berkshire Community College will hold a community tag sale of surplus inventory from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, in the North parking lot on the main campus, 1350 West St. Rain date is Sunday, Nov. 6.
In accordance with policies set forth by the Commonwealth, property considered no longer relevant or needed by the College may be declared surplus by the State Surplus Property Office. Surplus property typically includes used equipment and furniture, such as desks, chairs and file cabinets.
Cash and credit cards will be accepted. All items must be picked up the day of the tag sale, and purchasers are required to load purchased items into their own vehicles.
The SSPO first offers surplus property to state agencies, then to local non-profits and finally to the public via community sale. Proceeds from the sale support the college.