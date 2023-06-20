<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pittsfield: BCC hosting virtual admissions info sessions

Learn how easy it is to apply to Berkshire Community College at one of two free virtual information sessions scheduled at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 21, and 10 a.m. Saturday, July 1.

The 30-minute info sessions, presented by admissions counselors on Zoom, are designed to familiarize prospective students with the application and registration process.

Registration is required. To register for a session, visit berkshirecc.edu/virtualinfo.

Information session participants can ask questions about the admissions process: how to apply, register and choose classes; learn about BCC’s affordability and its financial aid options; hear from staff about programs and student support services; and discover how classes will transfer to hundreds of schools or prepare graduates for an immediate career.

For more information, contact the Admissions Office at 413-236-1636.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all