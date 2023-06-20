Pittsfield: BCC hosting virtual admissions info sessions

Learn how easy it is to apply to Berkshire Community College at one of two free virtual information sessions scheduled at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 21, and 10 a.m. Saturday, July 1.
The 30-minute info sessions, presented by admissions counselors on Zoom, are designed to familiarize prospective students with the application and registration process.
Registration is required. To register for a session, visit berkshirecc.edu/virtualinfo.
Information session participants can ask questions about the admissions process: how to apply, register and choose classes; learn about BCC’s affordability and its financial aid options; hear from staff about programs and student support services; and discover how classes will transfer to hundreds of schools or prepare graduates for an immediate career.
For more information, contact the Admissions Office at 413-236-1636.