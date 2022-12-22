Berkshire County: BEAT's Green Drinks expands countywide

After nearly 15 years of hosting the monthly Pittsfield Green Drinks gathering, Berkshire Environmental Action Team is expanding its Green Drinks from Pittsfield to countywide, making it Berkshire Green Drinks.
Before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Pittsfield Green Drinks took place exclusively at a restaurant or pub in Pittsfield. Starting in 2023, BEAT will begin changing the location of the in-person gatherings to different towns throughout Berkshire County every month.
The events will meet the second Wednesday of every month instead of the third Tuesday.
BEAT hopes to offer Berkshire Green Drinks as a monthly hybrid event, starting in February, by hosting in-person gatherings with the speaker and a virtual Zoom meeting where online participants can ask questions.
The first-ever Berkshire Green Drinks will take place at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, via Zoom. Robin Sears, executive director of Williamstown Rural Lands, will speak about the mission, activities and duties of local land trusts.
Preregistration is required to attend the virtual presentation. Register at tinyurl.com/Jan2023-Berk-Green-Drinks
Information: Chelsey Simmons at chelsey@thebeatnews.org or 413-464-9402.