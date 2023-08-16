Stockbridge: BEAT registering for tree ID walk

Berkshire Environmental Action Team will lead a free tree identification walk at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 20, in Lower Bowker’s Woods, 16-18 Glendale Middle Road. Participants will meet at the trailhead.
The walk will last between 1.5 and 2 hours. Anybody is welcome to join, but the number of participants is limited. Registration is required at tinyurl.com/August2023-BEAT-Tree-ID.
The trail is considered an easy route, but it has uneven terrain in some areas with many roots; it also intersects railroad tracks. Some areas of the trail can be wet and muddy.
Email questions to chelsey@thebeatnews.org.