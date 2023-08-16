<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Stockbridge: BEAT registering for tree ID walk

Berkshire Environmental Action Team will lead a free tree identification walk at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 20, in Lower Bowker’s Woods, 16-18 Glendale Middle Road. Participants will meet at the trailhead.

The walk will last between 1.5 and 2 hours. Anybody is welcome to join, but the number of participants is limited. Registration is required at tinyurl.com/August2023-BEAT-Tree-ID.

The trail is considered an easy route, but it has uneven terrain in some areas with many roots; it also intersects railroad tracks. Some areas of the trail can be wet and muddy.

Email questions to chelsey@thebeatnews.org.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

