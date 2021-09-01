The Becket Arts Center will present its third annual Open Studios DriveAbout from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4. The rain date is Sunday, Sept. 5.

Local painters, sculptors, jewelers, photographers, textile artists, and a woodcraftsman will display their work, which will be for sale, at their studios or at the Becket Arts Center.

The Arts Center will also host readings by local authors at 2:30 p.m. and music by Dogwalker at 4:30 p.m.

More information and maps of the artists’ locations will be available at the BAC, 7 Brooker Hill Road, and at becketartscenter.org/2021-driveabout.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Tags

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.