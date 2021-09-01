The Becket Arts Center will present its third annual Open Studios DriveAbout from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4. The rain date is Sunday, Sept. 5.
Local painters, sculptors, jewelers, photographers, textile artists, and a woodcraftsman will display their work, which will be for sale, at their studios or at the Becket Arts Center.
The Arts Center will also host readings by local authors at 2:30 p.m. and music by Dogwalker at 4:30 p.m.
More information and maps of the artists’ locations will be available at the BAC, 7 Brooker Hill Road, and at becketartscenter.org/2021-driveabout.