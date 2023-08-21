Becket: Artists reception, concert at BAC

An art reception and concert are slated Saturday, Aug. 26, at the Becket Arts Center, 7 Brooker Hill Road.
A free reception for the artists selected for the fourth juried show of the season will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Titled “Impress,” the exhibit will feature the works of Roger Duffy, Gail Gelburd, Douglas Gilbert, and Deb Lohmeyer.
The show will continue Thursdays through Mondays until Sept. 11.
An outdoor performance by Simon Ruiz Guthrie and the soulful rock band Sample the Cat will begin at 5 p.m. The event is part of the BAC’s Music Brings Communities Together Program, which is supported by local cultural councils.
The concert is free; donations are welcome. Lawn chairs, coolers, snacks, and kids are welcome. In the event of rain, the performance will move to the Federated Church, 3381 Main St.
Information: becketartscenter.org.