Becket: Arts Center hosting concert, film screening

The Becket Arts Center announces a concert by the San Francisco-based band Dirty Cello at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, at First Congregational Church, 22 YMCA Road.
With a cello in place of a lead guitar, the band combines blues, rock, electric, and bluegrass to produce its own unique, high-energy sound. Suggested donation is $10.
A free screening of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” will take place from 7 to 10:30 p.m. Friday at the BAC, 7 Brooker Hill Road. Fun and games will precede the movie.
Costumes are encouraged, but the event is open only to those 21 and older. Donations are appreciated and reservations are required since space is limited.
Information: becketartscenter.org.