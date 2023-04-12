<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Becket: Becket Arts Center celebrates Earth Day

To celebrate Earth Day, the Becket Arts Center will present a talk by environmentalist Jane Winn, executive director of Berkshire Environmental Action Team, at 4 p.m. Sunday, April 16, at 7 Brooker Hill Road.

Winn will discuss what BEAT is doing to protect and enhance the local environment in light of climate change and biodiversity challenges. She will offer tips on how to address "Zero Waste" and share other ideas for safeguarding the natural wonders of the Berkshires.

The presentation is part of the BAC’s monthly Speaker Series. These events are free to the public. Donations are welcome.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Tags

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all