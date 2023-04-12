Becket: Becket Arts Center celebrates Earth Day

To celebrate Earth Day, the Becket Arts Center will present a talk by environmentalist Jane Winn, executive director of Berkshire Environmental Action Team, at 4 p.m. Sunday, April 16, at 7 Brooker Hill Road.
Winn will discuss what BEAT is doing to protect and enhance the local environment in light of climate change and biodiversity challenges. She will offer tips on how to address "Zero Waste" and share other ideas for safeguarding the natural wonders of the Berkshires.
The presentation is part of the BAC’s monthly Speaker Series. These events are free to the public. Donations are welcome.