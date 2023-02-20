Becket: BAC seeks artists for gallery shows

The Becket Arts Center is accepting applications from visual artists in all media including oils, pastels, watercolor, printmaking, mixed media, photography, ceramics, sculpture, and more.
Emerging and professional artists are invited to apply before March 31. Work is reviewed through a blind jury process and selected for specific three-week group shows of no more than five artists between June 1 and Oct. 1 in the BAC’s accessible gallery.
The application fee is $20 per artist; limited scholarships are available to younger artists to reduce or eliminate the application fee.
A cash prize of $300 will awarded to the best submission, as determined by the reviewing jury. In addition, the BAC season poster will feature the winning artist’s work and all applicants will be added to the BAC’s online Artist Directory.
To apply, visit tinyurl.com/pbaf29ty.