Becket: Opening reception for BAC art exhibits

The Becket Arts Center will hold a reception for two art shows from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 15.
In the lower gallery, the BAC will present Carolyn Newberger, whose drawings of Jacob’s Pillow performers often accompany her dance reviews for The Berkshire Edge.
The main gallery will feature artists selected for the third juried show of the summer. Titled "Viewpoint," this exhibition includes Cathy Durso, Destin Heilman, Michael Falcone, Barbara Patton and Gail Downey, whose abstract work will be featured on the BAC’s 2023 poster.
The reception is free, and both exhibitions will continue Thursdays through Mondays until July 31. Information: becketartscenter.org.