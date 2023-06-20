Becket: Artists' receptions, concert at BAC

An outdoor concert and two artists' receptions are on tap Saturday, June 24, at the Becket Arts Center, 7 Brooker Hill Road.
Louise Mosrie, a singer-songwriter from Nashville, will perform from 5 to 7 p.m. Lawn chairs, coolers, snacks, and kids are welcome to this free event, which is part of the BAC’s Music Brings Communities Together program and is supported by local cultural councils.
An opening reception for "Figure," a juried exhibition featuring five artists, each inspired by the human form, will take place from 2 to 4 p.m., in the main Gallery. The artists include Brian DiNicola, Mary Davidson, Joan Green, Mollie Kellogg, and Kristine Villeneuve-Topor.
The second reception, for artist and cafe owner Olivia Pattison, will take place from 4 to 5 p.m. in the Art Lounge.
Both shows will continue Thursday through Monday until July 10. Visit becketartscenter.org for more information.