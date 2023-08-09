Becket: Redding, Kohn performing outdoor concert

Singer-songwriter Joanne Redding and singer-keyboardist Benny “Fingers” Kohn will perform a mix of country, jazz, blues, and rock-and-soul at 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, outdoors at the Becket Arts Center.
Lawn chairs, coolers, snacks, and kids are welcome to this free event, which is part of the BAC’s Music Brings Communities Together Program and is supported by local cultural councils. Donations are welcome.
Rain will move the performance to the Federated Church across the street, 3381 Main St. Information: becketartscenter.org/music.