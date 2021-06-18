The Becket Arts Center at 7 Brooker Hill Road is now open and ready to welcome visitors this summer with a wide variety of art exhibits and programming designed for community members of all ages.

Highlights include five distinct exhibitions, free and open to the public; Explorations lectures, free for BAC members, $5 for non-members; art classes, storytelling, yoga, and dance workshops with discounts available to members; and free, live, outdoor music on select Saturdays through August.

For dates and complete details, visit becketartscenter.org.

The BAC is open to the public from noon to 4 p.m. Fridays through Monday. To become a BAC member and support community arts, visit becketartscenter.org/membership.

The gift shop, featuring items crafted by local artisans, can be accessed online at becketartscenter.org/gift-shop or in person during open hours.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989. She can be reached at jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.