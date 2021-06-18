The Becket Arts Center at 7 Brooker Hill Road is now open and ready to welcome visitors this summer with a wide variety of art exhibits and programming designed for community members of all ages.
Highlights include five distinct exhibitions, free and open to the public; Explorations lectures, free for BAC members, $5 for non-members; art classes, storytelling, yoga, and dance workshops with discounts available to members; and free, live, outdoor music on select Saturdays through August.
For dates and complete details, visit becketartscenter.org.
The BAC is open to the public from noon to 4 p.m. Fridays through Monday. To become a BAC member and support community arts, visit becketartscenter.org/membership.
The gift shop, featuring items crafted by local artisans, can be accessed online at becketartscenter.org/gift-shop or in person during open hours.