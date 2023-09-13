Becket: BAC Speaker Series features double bill

The Becket Arts Center’s Speaker Series will feature state Sen. Paul Mark and Lorena Dus, director of client and community services at the Berkshire Immigrant Center, from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17, at the BAC, 7 Brooker Hill Road.
Mark represents Becket and 57 other towns and cities in Berkshire, Hampden, Franklin, and Hampshire counties. He will discuss his role as senator, the committees on which he serves, and how the state budget and legislation can impact this region in general and Becket in particular.
Dus, a native of Venezuela, assists BIC clients in navigating the U.S. immigration system. She will speak about the challenges they face as well as the contributions they bring to the Berkshire community.
The event is free and open to the public. Information: becketartscenter.org.