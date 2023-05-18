Becket: Arts Center hosting weekend events

The Becket Arts Center will open its first official exhibition of the season with an artist reception for Susan Gail from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday, May 20. Gail will be present to share her paintings and drawings.
The event is free and open to the public. Also on display will be the Becket Washington School Art Show, as well as the work of Artist-in-Residence Sean McCusker.
From 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday, authors and storytellers Rick Reiss and Paula Kaplan Reiss will present two stories of Monument Mountain. Paula Kaplan Reiss will tell “The Unforgettable Story I Can’t Remember,” while her husband’s story is titled “Has Anyone Seen My Wife?” A suggested $10 donation will be collected at the door.
“Let’s Go Native: An Introduction for Home Gardeners" will be presented by Cornell Master Gardener Chris Ferrero from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Sunday, May 21. Ferrero will explain the ornamental and environmental value of native plants. The presentation is free and open to the public, although donations are welcome.
All events will be held at the historic Seminary Hall, 7 Brooker Hill Road. Information: becketartscenter.org.