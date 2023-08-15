<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Becket: Westfield River preservation talk

The Becket Arts Center’s Speaker Series will present Westfield River Wild & Scenic Committee Chairperson Cindy Delpapa and Volunteer and Projects Coordinator Meredyth Babcock at 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20.

Delpapa and Babcock will discuss programs designed to protect and enhance the Westfield River, whose 78 miles of headwater tributaries and three major branches are designated as a National Wild and Scenic River.

Those attending the talk will learn what community is doing to preserve the river’s uniqueness and how to be a river steward.

For more information, visit becketartscenter.org

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

