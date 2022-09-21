Acclaimed singer-songwriter Louise Mosrie will perform with Simon Ruiz Guthrie at 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at the Becket Arts Center, 7 Brooker Hill Road.
The concert, which is part of the Music Brings Communities Together program, is free and outdoors. Bring lawn chairs, coolers, snacks, and kids. Rain will move the concert to the Federated Church across the street.
BAC's fifth juried art show of the season, "Exploring Vision" opens Friday, Sept. 23. A free reception for the artists is slated from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24. Artists include Lydia M. Kinney, abstraction; Polly Kurasch, sculpture; Wit McKay, digital collage; Valerie McQuillian, landscapes, birds and flowers; and Joan Rooks, drawing, woodblock and ceramics.
The BAC's Fall for Oysters fundraiser will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, at Canterbury Farm, 1986 Fred Snow Road. The event includes oysters, a wine tasting and music by Lady Di and the Dukes. Tickets are $25 per person in advance, $30 at the event.
Information: becketartscenter.org.