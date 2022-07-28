Astronomer Michael Hamburg, author of "Astronomy Made Simple," will present a tour of the cosmos at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1, at the Becket Arts Center, 7 Brooker Hill Road.
His lecture, “Across the Universe,” part of the BAC’s Exploration series, will start from the relatively close family of planets and moons and extend to the very outer limits of the universe, which have become more observable thanks to the dramatic recent images from the James Webb telescope.
Hamburg will also explore exoplanets, supernovae, black holes, galaxies, dark matter, and dark energy. He will even try to predict the ultimate fate of the universe by looking at its birth in the Big Bang — and what all this means for the future of humanity.
Information: becketartscenter.org.