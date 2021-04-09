The Becket Athenaeum announces a two-part workshop series, "Blues & Poetry of the Harlem Renaissance," at 7 p.m. Fridays, April 16 and 30. The free workshops are for ages 10 and up.
Presented by musician Robin O'Herin, the program will focus on Delta and Piedmont Blues and the poetry of Langston Hughes during the Harlem Renaissance. It will include a musical presentation, slide show, a study of the techniques used in Hughes' poetry, and an interactive session in blues songwriting.
Preregistration is required at bit.ly/BA-robin-blues.