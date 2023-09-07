Becket: BAC arts fest debuts, Bobby Sweet performs

The Becket Arts Center will hold its inaugural Arts & Crafts Marketplace from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at the Becket Firefighters’ Pavilion, 108 Washington St.
The fair will feature jewelry makers, woodworkers, painters, photographers, sculptors, textile experts, and other Hilltown artists.
Some of these artists will also host open studios from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10. Information: becketartscenter.org/marketplace.
Also on Saturday, Becket native Bobby Sweet will be performing with his band from 5 to 7 p.m. outdoors at the BAC, 7 Brooker Hill Road. Lawn chairs, coolers, snacks, and kids are welcome to this free event. Rain will move the concert across the street to the Becket Federated Church.
Information: becketartscenter.org.