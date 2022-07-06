The Becket Arts Center will celebrate the life and legacy of the late Becket artist and art historian Stanley Marcus with a reception from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 9. The highlight of this free event will be the dedication of three of Marcus’s aluminum sculptures, which have been donated by his family to the BAC.
At 5 p.m. Saturday, singer-songwriter Cliff Eberhardt will perform on the lawn of the Becket Arts Center as part of its Music Brings Communities Together Program. Lawn chairs, coolers, snacks, and kids are welcome to this free event.
Information: becketartscenter.org.