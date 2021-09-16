The Becket Arts Center is hosting an all-woman group show, “Collective Alchemy: Oil, Water, Rust,” until Oct. 15.
During the pandemic, six Massachusetts-based artists met online, bi-weekly, to share their energy, fears and hopes as they created the new works that are on display.
The artists include painters Katherine Borkowski-Byrne, Patricia Burson, Patricia Crotty, B. Glee Lucas, and Kate True, and sculptor Ruth Roser.
Also on view at the BAC are more than 50 photographs taken by photojournalist Todd Maisel, “20 Years After 9/11: A Witness to Terrorism and Recovery.” The photographs include pictures taken before, during and after the collapse of the Twin Towers.
For more information, visit becketartscenter.org.