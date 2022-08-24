Becket: Becket Arts Center slates exhibit opening annual gala

The Becket Arts Center announces the opening of its fourth juried art show and the center's annual gala, both taking place this weekend.
The juried exhibit, "Innate," will open from noon to 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, at the BAC, 7 Brooker Hill Road. A free reception for the artists will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27.
The artists include Madge Evans, works on paper; Sue Fontaine, painting; Michael Lampro, photography; Kristine Villenueve-Topor, painting, photography, found objects; and Lou Wallach, wood sculpture.
The Whiskey Treaty Roadshow will perform at the BAC's annual gala from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, at Camp Watitoh, 1885 Main St.
The band of five singer-songwriters specializes in rock-and-roots country music, and has performed at Mass MoCA, among other venues in the Berkshires and beyond.
The gala will include dinner catered by KJ Nosh, dancing and a raffle. Tickets are $40 per person in advance, and $45 the day of the event and at the door. For gala tickets, visit becketartscenter.org.