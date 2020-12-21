Tetrahydra Agtek LLC will hold a community outreach meeting from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 3, at 509 Quarry Road, to discuss the proposed siting of an adult-use marijuana establishment at the same address.
Tetrahydra Agtek LLC intends to apply for an adult-use marijuana establishment license to cultivate marijuana and manufacture product at the proposed site.
Discussion will include the type(s) of adult-use marijuana establishment to be located at the proposed address and plans to maintain a secure facility, prevent diversion to minors, positively impact the community, and ensure the establishment will not constitute a nuisance to the community.
Interested members of the community are encouraged to ask questions and receive answers from Tetrahydra Agtek LLCs representatives about the proposed facility and operations.