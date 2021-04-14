The Becket Athenaeum will present "Let’s Draw Cartoons with Rick Stromoski" at 4 p.m. Monday, April 19, via Zoom.
Stromoski, an award-winning cartoonist and humorous illustrator, will teach how to draw characters, expressions, and create unique animal characters in this free program for all ages. Participants will need 20-plus pieces of paper and a drawing tool of choice.
Preregistration is required at bit.ly/BA-cartoon-with-Rick. This event will be recorded and posted on the Becket Athenaeum's YouTube channel.