The Becket Athenaeum will present "Let’s Draw Cartoons with Rick Stromoski" at 4 p.m. Monday, April 19, via Zoom.

Stromoski, an award-winning cartoonist and humorous illustrator, will teach how to draw characters, expressions, and create unique animal characters in this free program for all ages. Participants will need 20-plus pieces of paper and a drawing tool of choice.

Preregistration is required at bit.ly/BA-cartoon-with-Rick. This event will be recorded and posted on the Becket Athenaeum's YouTube channel.

